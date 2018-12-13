Home States Andhra Pradesh

All gram panchayats in State likely to have free Wi-Fi facility by April

The wireless internet access points will be installed in about 26,000 locations in all 12,950 gram panchayats in the State.

Published: 13th December 2018 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Come April next year, all the gram panchayats in the State are likely to be Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)-enabled as the State government is in the final leg of identifying the agency for the execution of public Wi-Fi project. The wireless internet access points will be installed in about 26,000 locations in all 12,950 gram panchayats in the State.

The officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Ltd (APSFL) said that the Request For Proposal (RFP) for the rural Wi-Fi project has been floated in November and that they expect to have an implementing agency on board by December. 

“We are in the last leg of the process for the selection of a system integrator to install Wi-Fi hotspots in the identified locations. We are targeting to complete the same by April,” an official from the Infrastructure department explained. 

The APSFL is a fully-owned entity of the State government under the control of the Infrastructure, Investments and Energy department.

As per the RFP, the agency will have to complete the installation of Wi-Fi in 22 weeks from the date of award of the contract. While the system integrator would be responsible only for survey, design, deployment and post-deployment of the required equipment, the APSFL will provide the internet. It maybe recalled that the APSFL has identified Google Station as the partner for providing monetisation and management platform and signed an agreement last year for the same.  

The officials said that the Wi-Fi hotspots would be installed even in urban areas, for which the tenders have been floated. “In cities, towns and urban local bodies, the wireless access points will be made available in about 4,000 locations. We had floated a tender in the past, but reinvited it. We target to complete the urban Wi-Fi project in the next two months,” another official observed.

Now, you can mail grievances to departments directly 

The State government has created permanent official e-mail ids for all government departments for directly accepting grievances from the general public. Official e-mail ids were allocated to all the 36 departments. The middle level officer/assistant secretary to government in-charge of office procedure in each department shall check this mail every hour and process it as per Secretariat Office Manual.

Digital transformation 12,950 gram
panchayats to be Wi-Fi-enabled 
26,000
locations to get wireless internet access points 
4,000
locations in urban local bodies to get wireless internet access points  
Request For Proposal (RFP) for the rural Wi-Fi project has been floated in November 
Implementing agency to be on board by December 
Wifi projects are a part of the State government’s digital transformation programme
Google Station is the APSFL’s partner for providing monetisation and management platform

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp