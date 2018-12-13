TDP misleading public: Kanna Lakshminarayana

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana alleged that TDP government was misleading public by changing the names of Central welfare schemes as those launched by the State government.

Addressing a press conference at Guntur on Wednesday, he claimed that the party was awakening the public in this connection through ‘Intintiki BJP’ programme. He said nine lakh pamphlets have been distributed during the programme. He alleged that there was no impact of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Telangana polls — even traditional TDP voters opposed Naidu and voted for TRS.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reputation was intact, despite the BJP’s showing in the polls. Expressing confidence that Modi would come to power in the 2019 general elections, he said that Seema Andhra voters too went against the ruling TDP.