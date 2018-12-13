Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP will go Telangana way in Andhra Pradesh too: Mudragada Padmanabham

Former minister and Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham has criticising Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu saying TDP will go the Telangana way in Andhra Pradesh too. 

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham | Express photo

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Former minister and Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham has criticising Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu saying TDP will go the Telangana way in Andhra Pradesh too. 

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, he said that the Telangana results show the people’s dissatisfaction with the TDP in general and Naidu in particular. Shouting slogans against Naidu with his followers, Mudragada appreciated the Telangana voters for their political acumen by rejecting the TDP. He said if Naidu was given an opportunity, he would have occupied several acres of land in Telangana, he added. 

Mudragada lamented that if Naidu retains power then the State will be destroyed. He said that Kapu community must ensure that Naidu is defeating in the coming Assembly elections in th State. 

Demanding the Kapu Reservation Bill, Mudragada said that the bill must be sent to the Central government to approve BC status to the Kapu community. 

