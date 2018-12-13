TDP, YSRC MPs stage protests at Parliament 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: MPs of the TDP staged a protest demonstrations on the premises of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday demanding that the Centre accord special category status (SCS) and implement the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev said despite a day-long discussion on the no-confidence motion moved by the TDP in the last session, the Centre did not give any assurance on the issues raised by them with regard to the AP Reorganisation Act.

On the other hand, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MPs V Vijaya Sai Reddy and former MPs of Lok Sabha also staged a protest demanding SCS, which, they said, is the right of people of AP.

Meanwhile, Srikakulam MP K Ram Mohan Naidu gave notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker under Rule 377 on cyclone Titli. He said the cyclone damaged human lives, crops, property and public infrastructures in the district. Stating that the losses due to cyclone Titli estimated to be about `3400 crore, he said it is imperative to declare the cyclone as national calamity. But, the Centre failed to facilitate the restoration process and it needs to realise the enormity of the task involved in reconstruction and rehabilitation of Srikakulam.

He also said the government undertook relief efforts. In fact, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu personally monitored the efforts and moved Secretariat to Palasa, the region where Titli made landfall, for a week, he said, and felt it was a pity Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh did not visit Srikakulam though he was in AP.