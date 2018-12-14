CM N Chandrababu Naidu launches Medtech Zone phase 1, 80 firms to start units from New Year  

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Around 240 companies will manufacture medical equipment at the Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ), generating 25,000 jobs, after its completion. The first phase of the AMTZ was inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Pedagantyada in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday.

Chief Minister at AP MedTech

Zone in Visakhapatnam on

Thursday | Express

“This is a big step to reduce medical expenses for common man. There are around 800 manufacturing units in Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. However, 70 per cent of equipment are imported from abroad, around $35,000 crore each year. Though the AMTZ, Vizag, will be one zone for high-tech manufacturing and testing facilities, we can also export equipment to other countries,” Naidu said.

The AMTZ, in 270 acres in two phases, will be a hub for manufacturing medical devices in the country. The first phase has been completed at a cost of Rs 450 crore and the second phase will be completed at a cost of Rs 110 crore.

From thermometer to CT scan machines, all medical tools will be manufactured and tested at the AMTZ. The facilities include the largest 3D printing centre, bio-material testing, X-ray tube testing, pro- typing, rapid tooling, CT Scan tube, largest gamma sterilisation plant for medical devices, R&D specialists and skill specialists. The AMTZ also has two world-class incubation facilities for innovators and start-ups in the field. Also 18 laboratories will be set up.

With good scope for manufacturing of medical equipment, by 2030 India will have chances of getting $40 billion marketing opportunities. Addressing representatives from 90 countries, Naidu urged them to invest in the AMTZ. As per the National Medical Devices Manufacturing Policy 2015, he said investors in the AMTZ would getpermissions through single window process.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey, in his address, said that India imports 70 per cent of medical devices that it requires — 25 per cent from China and 15 per cent from the USA. He opined that the AMTZ would give improved medical facilities in rural areas.

Meanwhile, Naidu also laid foundation for Intelligent Hub (I-Hub) for Digital Pedagogies to be set up knowledge partnership of UNESCO MGIEP atop Pavuralakonda.

Medical devices manufacturing hub in Vizag

The AMTZ, spread over 270 acres, will be a hub for manufacturing medical devices in the country

Rs 450 crore spent for the first phase of Medtech Zone

Rs 110 crore to be spent for the second phase

80 companies will start their manufacturing units from the New Year

240 companies will be there in the zone after completion of 2nd phase works, generating 25,000 jobs