Jagan, Pawan Kalyan colluded with KCR: N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Reacting strongly to extension of support to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi by the YSR Congress and Jana Sena, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan colluded with Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is against provision of Special Category Status to AP.

While addressing a public meeting in Ongole on Wednesday, Naidu made a passing reference of Rao’s jibe of ‘return gift’ after the TRS landslide victory in Telangana Assembly elections, who stated that he would ‘interfere’ in AP politics.

The Chief Minister reminded KCR that India is a democratic country and anyone can go anywhere and do whatever he wants.

Speaking at a public meeting at Tagarapuvalasa in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday, Naidu minced no words in attacking KCR, YSR Congress and Jana Sena for “working against” the State interests.

“I raised my voice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not according SCS to AP as promised at the time of bifurcation of the State and non-fulfilment of provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act by the Centre. Modi who resorted to political vendetta, is instigating Jagan, Pawan Kalyan and even KCR against me,’’ he said.

Naidu said he wanted KCR to join hands with him to fight against Modi as the Prime Minister ‘failed’ to fulfil any assurance given to the two States. KCR, however, wanted me not to join hands with the Congress. “The TRS chief once supported provision of SCS to AP. Now, he is against it.

ALSO READ | Despite loss, Chandrababu Naidu puts up a brave face, lauds KCR

I am asking what is the problem if SCS is accorded to AP without causing any injustice to Telangana? Why TRS is opposing SCS to AP and why Jagan and Pawan Kalyan are supporting TRS, which is opposing SCS to AP?’’ the Chief Minister questioned.

Stating that he never came in the way of development of Telangana, Naidu said he wanted both the Telugu States to prosper simultaneously. On KCR’s talk about forming a non-BJP and non-Congress front at the national level, Naidu made light of it and said the TRS chief was trying to mislead people.

“With just 16-17 Lok Sabha seats in his State, how can he come up with such a front without the support of a national party? He is just misleading the people,’’ the TDP chief said.

Making an indirect reference to KCR’s tactics of raking up issues, Naidu said some people think that they cannot come into prominence, if they do not instigate others. “For the past two days, they are talking in a harsh manner, but I am not the one who will be cowed down by such threats,’’ he said.