Training in cloud computing

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Kallam Haranadhareddy Institute of Technology (KHIT) kickstarted a three-day workshop on ‘Salesforce Cloud Trailhead’ in association with Salesforce.com, Inc, here on Thursday.

Institute chairman Haranadhareddy inaugurated the workshop and exhorted the students to learn new technical skills.

Director Dr M Umashankar Reddy said 22 expert trainers will impart training on cloud computing to over 300 final year students. The experts said there are bright prospects for professionals with cloud computing skills.

Principal Dr BSB Reddy, Dr PL Madhava Rao, P Lakshmikanth, Sk Zuber Basha and others participated in the workshop.