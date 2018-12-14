Under stress student of Class 8 commits suicide

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A Class 8 student committed suicide by consuming pesticide at T Somulaguduru in Nandavaram mandal on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Boya Anji, studying Class 8 at Daivamdinne village in Yammiganur mandal.

Sources say that the reason for the extreme step was academic pressure. Anji attended school at Daivamdinne which is at a distance of 9 km from his home.

On Thursday morning, his parents asked him to go to school after he skipped classes for three days. His parents warned him of punishment if he failed to attend classes and went to work in their field. Alone in the house, the boy consumed pesticide. Later, hearing his cries, the neighbours rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case has been registered.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000