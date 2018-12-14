Home States Andhra Pradesh

Under stress student of Class 8 commits suicide

The deceased was identified as Boya Anji, studying Class 8 at Daivamdinne village in Yammiganur mandal.

Published: 14th December 2018 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide
By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A Class 8 student committed suicide by consuming pesticide at T Somulaguduru in Nandavaram mandal on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Boya Anji, studying Class 8 at Daivamdinne village in Yammiganur mandal.

Sources say that the reason for the extreme step was academic pressure. Anji attended school at Daivamdinne which is at a distance of 9 km from his home. 

On Thursday morning, his parents asked him to go to school after he skipped classes for three days. His parents warned him of  punishment if he failed to attend classes and went to work in their field. Alone in the house, the boy consumed pesticide. Later, hearing his cries, the neighbours rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case has been registered.

Suicide Helpline 
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Student commits suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp