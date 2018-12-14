YSRCP moves Chief Election Commissioner over ‘bogus voters’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRCP has lodged a complaint with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora over the “bogus voters” in Andhra Pradesh, who, it said, are more than 50 lakh, and requested him to rectify the lapses.

A delegation of YSRCP leaders, led by party’s national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy, met the CEC in New Delhi on Thursday. In the 19-page memorandum and powerpoint presentation before the poll panel, the principal Opposition explained that out of 3.6 crore voters in 175 Assembly constituencies, a total of 34,17,125 voters were found to be duplication/multiple entries or demographically similar entries (DSEs) in the electoral rolls. Another 18,50,511 voters were found to be having dual votes (both in AP and Telangana)

Several examples of people having duplicate votes, dual votes and fictitious votes were also illustrated to highlight the lapses in the electoral rolls. For instance, some entries have metioned age as one year, 248 years, 137 years and so on. The party found fault with official machinery for acting on the directions of the ruling party, and removing the names of genuine voters from the electoral rolls, while including fictitious voters in the list. It sought action against the officials responsible for the same and those who have provided false data while enrolling their names in the voters’ list.

In its representation, YSRCP observed that it has lost the 2014 elections with a slender margin of six lakh votes and after analysing the reasons, it found that the bogus and duplicate votes were the main reason.

It requested the CEC to flush out such fraudulent, bogus, ineligible voters from the electoral rolls.