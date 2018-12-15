Arrangements in full swing for Vaikunta Ekadasi

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi scheduled for December 18 and 19.TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has said that micro-level planning with regard to meeting the requirements of the pilgrims had been done. Temporary sheds have been erected around the Mada Streets, Alwar Tank and Narayanagiri Gardens with defined entry and exit gates.

The EO along with Tirumala JEO KS Srinivasa Raju and CVSO Gopinath Jatti inspected the ongoing works in four mada streets and Narayanagiri gardens on Friday.Speaking to mediapersons, JEO Srinivasa Raju said that after Garuda Seva among the major religious events in Tirumala temple, pilgrims throng in large numbers on this auspicious day of Vaikunta Ekadasi to have Uttara Dwara Darshan. “We had provided darshan to nearly 1.7 lakh pilgrims on Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi in 2017,” he added.

He said pilgrims would be allowed to enter the compartments of Vaikuntam Queue Complex (VQC) 2 through MBC 26 gate from 10 am onwards on December 17, a day before Vaikunta Ekadasi. After the compartments of VQC 2 and then VQC 1 get filled, the pilgrims will be allowed to enter into the sheds constructed in Narayanagiri Gardens to wait before darshan.

If all compartments of Vaikuntam and sheds in Narayanagiri Gardens gets filled, the sheds put up in the four mada streets would be thrown open for the waiting pilgrims. Arrangements were made for nearly 40,000 pilgrims in the temporary sheds.

The JEO said Srivari Seva volunteers will ensure continuous supply of food and water to devotees. He said over two lakh devotees are expected to have Uttara Dwara Darshan during these two days. Continuous announcements through radio and broadcasting will be given about the entry points in different languages for the benefit of pilgrims, he added.

Srinivasa Raju said Sarva Darshan would begin on December 18 by 5.30 am and lasts up to midnight of December 19 with a break of less than an hour for Naivedyam.He called upon the staff to provide best services to pilgrims. A training programme was held for the employees at SVETA building in Tirupati on Friday evening.

CE Chandrasekhar Reddy, FACAO Balaji, GM Sesha Reddy, CAO Sesha Sailendra, Health Officer Dr. Shermista, Annaprasadam special officer Venugopal and others were present.