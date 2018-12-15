Home States Andhra Pradesh

Balloon seller dies in cylinder blast

A group of students and their parents had a miraculous escape when a hydrogen cylinder exploded at Nagarjuna Model School here on Friday, in which a balloon seller was killed.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A group of students and their parents had a miraculous escape when a hydrogen cylinder exploded at Nagarjuna Model School here on Friday, in which a balloon seller was killed.Police said that a sports meet programme was organised on the school premises and the parents noticed an unidentified person filling balloons with hydrogen from a hydrogen cylinder.

Sensing danger, parents asked him to move away from the place. The balloon seller moved away to some distance and started filling balloons with hydrogen.Suddenly, the hydrogen cylinder exploded with a big bang killing the seller on the spot. The explosion was so powerful that the balloon seller was torn into pieces. Had the balloon vendor continued filling hydrogen at the same place, a major tragedy would have taken place, the parents said. The parents and the school management heaved a sigh of relief as no student was hurt in the mishap.

