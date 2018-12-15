Cylcone Phethai: Main focus on 35 vulnerable villages near sea coast

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In view of the cyclone Phethai heading towards AP coast, Guntur district administration has put officials on high alert in all the mandals of the district. Those already on leave have been asked to join duty immediately.

Control rooms are established at Collectorate, Fisheries department, all Tahsildar offices, Revenue Divisional Offices and at Nizampatnam.

District Collector K Sasidhar on Friday conducted a review meeting with officials and said that heavy rains with gales with speed up to 100 kmph are expected after the cyclone makes landfall, he added.

Special officers have been assigned to each assembly constituency, who will constantly monitor the situation and supervise relief works if necessary. As many as 10 deputy collectors are deputed in the coastal mandals.

“Focus will mainly be on 35 villages in four mandals near the sea coast. All necessary measures are being taken to minimise the property damage. Electric poles between 50 and 100 are being transported to the mandals for restoring power supply in case the network gets disrupted,” he said.Fishery Development officer LA Henry advised the fisherman not to venture into the sea till Monday.