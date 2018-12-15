Home States Andhra Pradesh

Make your stand clear if Jagan Mohan Reddy attack case merits NIA probe:  Hyderabad High Court

The bench was passing this order in a petition filed by Jagan seeking probe by any appropriate independent agency not under the control of AP government.

Published: 15th December 2018 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan_Mohan_Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dissatisfied with the report submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the attack on YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy, a division bench of Hyderabad High Court on Friday directed the Central government to submit a report in a sealed cover informing its decision as to whether the incident that took place on Visakhapatnam airport premises on October 25, would come under the scheduled offence or not as per the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act. The report of the Home Ministry does not have any such details, the bench said.

The bench was passing this order in a petition filed by Jagan seeking probe by any appropriate independent agency not under the control of AP government. Jagan also filed an additional affidavit seeking directions to the Central government for conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incident. He also sought directions to the AP government to forthwith forward the case report and information to Centre for the purpose. Central agencies like NIA has got the power to probe such incidents, he added. The bench was also hearing the PIL filed by YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy from Mangalagiri constituency seeking to grant stay on all further proceedings in the investigation being conducted by the AP police. The petitioner MLA sought directions to the Centre to prosecute the State DGP, SIT incharge, Visakhapatnam police commissioner and SHO of airport police station. Earlier, another PIL was also filed by B Anil Kumar and another on airport security lapse issue.  

On earlier occasion, the bench directed the Home Ministry to file report before it informing whether the said offence was a scheduled offence under the NIA Act.Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, assistant solicitor general K Lakshman, appearing on behalf of the Centre, submitted the report in a sealed cover before the court. After perusing the report, the bench expressed its dissatisfaction with the contents of the report. Finding fault with the Centre, the bench said that the government has three options to take decision either by getting report from the State government, or on the basis of material received from other sources or getting information by itself on the issue.

The bench made it clear that it was for the Centre to take a decision on the issue, and the Courts were not advisors to the government. In reply, the ASG said that he would get the above details from Home Ministry.The bench said as per the guidelines of the NIA Act, the  Central department concerned should take a decision on the issue and to inform the same to the Court in a sealed cover. The bench posted the matter to next week for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Ministry of Home Affairs report Hyderabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp