Stone laid for Rs 1,500-crore cement plant in Kurnool

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for Ramco Greenfield cement industry at Kalvatala village of Kolimigundla mandal in Kurnool district through Videolink from his residence in Undavalli on Friday.

Naidu asked the Ramco management to start the plant within 14 months (by February 2020). The industry, with a capacity of 3.15 MT per annum, will be constructed at an estimated Rs 1,500 crore. After construction, it will provide direct and indirect employment to 500 and 1,000 people, respectively, he added. It would be environment friendly with no emissions and effluents discharge, focusing on reuse and recycling. Once commissioned, the cement plant would be a ‘model cement plant’ in the country, with minimum thermal and energy consumption.

Asserting that Rayalaseema region would be developed as an industrial hub, he said Sri City Economic Zone in Chittoor district, textile park at Nagari, electronic cluster in Tirupati, automobile industries in Anantapur, pharma park, cement industries, mega seed park and solar park in Kurnool district, Kada steel plant will change the region’s economic scenario.

Announcing that Orvakal Airport would be inaugurated soon, Naidu said Kolimigundla would be developed as a cement industry hub and a pharma city would be developed near Orvakal. The mega seed park in Kurnool district would be developed to supply seeds across the world.

He said by linking Godavari and Krishna rivers, the government is able to cater to irrigation and drinking water needs of people of Rayalaseema people. Despite delay in release of funds from the Centre, the government focused on completing Polavaram.