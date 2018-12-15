Visakha Utsav from December 28

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Arrangements are going on in full swing for the Visakha Utsav, scheduled to be held in the city to promote tourism from December 28 to 30, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said here on Friday.At a review meeting with the district officials held at VMRDA office here, the minister said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would attend the ‘utsav’ as its chief guest.

He said that all efforts would be taken to make the three-day ‘utsav’ a memorable event. Inaugurating the office of the Visakha Utsav, Srinivasa Rao said ‘F2’ Telugu film crew comprising Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamanna, Mehreen and producer Dil Raju would regale the Vizagites during the ‘utsav’.