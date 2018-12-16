Cops to quiz YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh on January 21 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur police questioned YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh for the second time in Nallapadu police station on Saturday in connection with his comments on TDP’s involvement in the attack on YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport in October. Ramesh alleged that the police failed to unearth the conspiracy behind the attack, but “is harassing YSRC cadre and leaders”. He said, “The police instead of harassing us should disclose the culprits involved in the attack against Jagan.”

He lamented that the police were targeting the YSRC cadre on the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Stating that he would appear before the police on January 21 next year for inquiry into the case, Ramesh said he will continue to fight for justice. He alleged that the police were also harassing the YSRC cadre, but “we will not tolerate such pressure tactics”.