Andhra Pradesh: NTR statue-cum-memorial to cost up to 1,000 crore

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s proposal to establish a statue-cum-memorial of former Chief Minister and TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao in Amaravati with an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore -- contrary to the earlier outlay of Rs 406 crore -- has been drawing flak from various sections of civil society. The question as to how the government, which cites financial constraints to take up various development projects, can plan such a project and raise huge monies for the same, has become a pertinent one.

It may be noted here that the State government has planned to establish a 32-metre statue-cum-memorial in 14 acres at Neerukonda village in Guntur district and also develop the surrounding 184 acres into a tourist spot as part of the project.On its part, the Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL), which is overseeing the project, said that the NTR Memorial project was still in preliminary stage. “The entire project, including the statue, memorial and tourist facilities, is estimated to cost Rs 1,000 crore.

It will be developed in two phases, first, the statue, and second, other tourist projects. The proposal is to form a trust, like it was done in the case of Statue of Unity in Gujarat, and mobilise money through donations and other means. But, as the experience shows, the State government normally bears most of the project cost. But, the project is still in proposal stage,” an official explained.

Pointing out that several irrigation and drinking water projects, which will serve lakhs of people in hundreds of villages in the State, could be completed with Rs 1,000 crore, former Chief Secretary Ajeya Kallam said the installation of NTR statue was a criminal waste of public money.

“The money the State would borrow from next year would suffice just to repay the principal amount and interest. In such precarious situation, the government, which is likely to fall into a debt trap from next financial year, indulging in wasteful expenditure is an absolute sin. It is completely against the interests of the public as recovering from debt trap could take decades,” he said. The former IAS officer also observed that the pending land acquisition for Pulichintala project and construction of Veligonda tunnels and others could be completed with the money earmarked for the NTR Memorial.

“We are unable to store water to the full capacity of Pulichintala because of the pending land acquisition, which would cost Rs 200-250 crore. Several projects, which can actually serve the public, can be completed with much lesser outlay,” he noted.

Another question raised by the intellectuals is the actual objective of the project. “Sure, NTR had given an identity to Andhras when they were still being called Madrassis, but which part of Andhra legacy does he represent and what was his contribution in terms of sacrifice? There are several stalwarts, including Potti Sriramulu, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, Alluri Sitarama Raju and others, whose sacrifices made AP a reality. So, the government should go beyond political considerations and ensure that the memorial is for the people of great legacy,” former Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao remarked. He has also written a letter to CM Naidu requesting the formation of a technical committee to identify whose memorial should be established.

The Taxpayers’ Association too echoed a similar opinion. “The priorities of the State government are completely misplaced. For a perspective, the annual budget of VMC is to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore. With Rs 1,000 crore, we can revamp most of the infrastructure in Vijayawada,” said MV Anjaneyulu, general secretary of the association. However, sources revealed that the officials do not have a say in the decision on NTR memorial. “It is the Chief Minister’s decision and we can’t do anything but execute it,” a top-ranking official told TNIE.

Grandiose project

NTR Memorial has been planned in 14 acres at Neerukonda village in Guntur district

Installation of a 32-metre high

NTR statue is part of the project

About 184 acres surrounding the memorial to be developed into a tourist spot