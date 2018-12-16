Home States Andhra Pradesh

POCSO cases up in Vizag, conviction rate still low  

Of the 266 cases, while about 13 were proved to be false, the accused in 139 cases were acquitted, 57 cases were in post-trial stage and 47 cases were under investigation, besides the 12 convictions. 

Published: 16th December 2018 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  As many as 266 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases have been reported so far since 2013 in the district. These cases include 65 reported till now, this year. Out of all the POCSO cases reported in the last six years, only 12 persons have been convicted so far. While as many as 139 persons were acquitted, about 13 cases were proved to be false. The victim compensation is granted only after the conviction. 

Of the 266 cases, while about 13 were proved to be false, the accused in 139 cases were acquitted, 57 cases were in post-trial stage and 47 cases were under investigation, besides the 12 convictions. 
The rest of the  cases are at various stages, said KV Ramana, the district child protection officer.
For record, as many as 46 POCSO cases were reported in 2017, 44 in 2016, 60 in 2015, 34 in 2014 and 17 cases were reported in 2013. 

An eight-year-old tribal girl was raped by her neighbour at Somagandi village in Seethampeta mandal on April 26 this year and probably this was the first case registered in Andrha Pradesh after the amended Act on sexual assaults on minors came into force. Apart from little immediate relief, no compensation has been paid to the victims so far. Similarly, a six-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour at Sompeta on March 7 this year. 

“Earlier, we were granting compensation to the victims under GO MS  28 and now the compensation is being granted by the courts directly.  Under the Kishori Shakti Yojana (KSY) programme, we have created awareness among 17,000 girls in the district,” said Ramana. 

The second phase of the programme is likely to start in the next few days. Unlike earlier, adolescent boys would be roped in for the training programme, he said. Child rights, the POCSO, good touch and bad touch and other topics will be covered in the KSY programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Sexual abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp