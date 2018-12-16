Suspended Chowdeswara Swamy temple in-charge EO hangs himself in office 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The incharge Executive Officer of Chowdeswara Swamy temple at Pinagadi village in Pendurthi mandal committed suicide by hanging himself in his office on Saturday. III Town police station Circle Inspector Immanuel Raju said Koppisetti Nageswara Rao (58), a Grade-2 Executive Officer in the Endowments Department, was working as the EO of Panduranga Swamy temple near RK Beach in Visakhapatnam and also as incharge EO of Chowdeswara Swamy temple.

A departmental inquiry was conducted against him following allegations that he sexually harassed and abused the wife of temple priest and misbehaved with several women devotees. Based on complaints made by some women, a case was also registered against him. Nageswara Rao was suspended on Friday after he was found guilty in the departmental inquiry.

In a handwritten suicide note found in his office, Nageswara Rao reportedly stated that there was no truth in the allegations levelled against him as it was part of conspiracy and he resorted to the extreme step as the suspension pained him a lot. He urged the Endowments Department officials to provide a job to his son on compassionate grounds. III Town police station Sub-Inspector Ramanaiah said Nageswara Rao’s body was shifted to King George Hospital for postmortem.