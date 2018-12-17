Global warming to blame for frequent cyclones in subcontinent?

Sri Lakshmi Muttevi By

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cyclone Phethai is the seventh cyclone this year. According to the India Meteorological Department, it is the highest number of cyclones in a year since 1985. Climatologists have attributed the increase in number of cyclones to climate change and global warming. The seven cyclones include Sagar, Mekunu and Luban in Arabian Sea and Daye, Titli, Gaja and Phethai in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD data base, Phethai is the fourth cyclonic storm, which formed in the month of December since 1891.

Speaking to TNIE, IMD Hyderabad Director YK Reddy said, “The phenomenon of witnessing more cyclones with severe intensity in one year can be attributed to climate change and global warming.”

As the sea surface temperatures get warm, the weather is warmest in summer. Now, we are seeing warm temperature in winter, which results in formation of cyclones. This is also a confirmation of rising temperatures globally, he added.

The cyclonic storm Phethai moving with a speed of 19 kmph, is showing its vigorous effect on the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.It is accompanied by squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph.

Lay centered at 530 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam and 560 km south-southeast of Kakinada, the cyclone is to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm and is to make landfall near Kakinada on Monday.

However, it is to weaken before the landfall and cross the coast as a cyclonic storm.The squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph prevails along and off South AP and it is to increase gradually attaining gale wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph along Krishna, Guntur, West and East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts by Monday.