Home States Andhra Pradesh

Global warming to blame for frequent cyclones in subcontinent?

The cyclonic storm Phethai moving with a speed of 19 kmph, is showing its vigorous effect on the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 17th December 2018 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

The probability of Phethai making landfall in AP is higher. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By Sri Lakshmi Muttevi
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cyclone Phethai is the seventh cyclone this year. According to the India Meteorological Department, it is the highest number of cyclones in a year since 1985. Climatologists have attributed the increase in number of cyclones to climate change and global warming.  The seven cyclones include Sagar, Mekunu and Luban in Arabian Sea and Daye, Titli, Gaja and Phethai in the Bay of Bengal.

ALSO READ | Phethai with wind speed of 100 kmph to hit Andhra Pradesh

According to the IMD data base, Phethai is the fourth cyclonic storm, which formed in the month of December since 1891.

Speaking to TNIE, IMD Hyderabad Director YK Reddy said,  “The phenomenon of witnessing more cyclones with severe intensity  in one year can be attributed to climate change and global  warming.”

As the sea surface temperatures get warm, the weather is warmest in summer. Now, we are seeing warm temperature in winter, which results in formation of cyclones. This is also a confirmation of rising temperatures globally, he added.

The cyclonic storm Phethai moving with a speed of 19 kmph, is showing its vigorous effect on the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.It is accompanied by squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65  kmph.

Lay centered at 530 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam and 560 km south-southeast of Kakinada, the cyclone is to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm and is to make landfall near Kakinada on Monday.

However, it is to weaken before the landfall and cross the coast as a cyclonic storm.The squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph prevails along and off South AP and it  is to increase gradually attaining gale wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph along Krishna, Guntur, West and East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts by Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Phethai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
Adivi Sesh, who moved to India less than a decade ago, is today one of the most promising Telugu actors we have. An underrated, critically acclaimed Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter, Sesh is considered to be one of the most experimental performers
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh! Here is all you need to know about the underrated Telugu actor
Catriona Elisa Gray from Philippines was crowned Miss Universe 2018 at a gala ceremony, where representatives from South Africa and Venezuela secured the first runner-up and second runner-up spots. (Photo: AP)
Catriona Elisa Gray of Philippines crowned Miss Universe 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp