Two swine flu cases reported in Kurnool

Two fresh swine flu positive cases were reported on Monday at Kurnool Government General Hospital, where at least 13 swine flu deaths were recorded in the past three months. 

According to district medical and health official, a 62-year-old woman, a native of Chennampalli village in Owk mandal and another 48-year-old woman of the same mandal headquarters were tested positive. They are undergoing treatment at Kurnool GGH. 

Hospital superintendent Dr P Chandrasekhar, however, said that only one case, K Ratnamma, 48, from SC Colony in Kurnool city was tested positive. Another three people including V Someswari belonging to Mahabubnagar district, N Sivalakshmi from Nandyal and Dhanalakshmi of Kallur in Kurnool district were admitted with swine flu symptoms and their test reports showed negative. 

The hospital superintendent said they have taken all steps to control the spread of swine flu and also set up separate blocks in the hospital to give treatment to swine flu patients. “There is no need to panic about swine flu as there is a well-equipped laboratory at KGGH,’’ he added. 

