Pregnant woman pushed out of train

ANANTAPUR: A pregnant woman, going to Bengaluru, was pushed out of a moving train near Gollapalle village in Dharmavaram by two unidentified miscreants on Tuesday morning. Luckily, for the seven-month pregnant woman, the Bengaluru-bound Kondaveedu Express was moving slowly due to some technical problems in the signalling system at that time. According to railway police, K Divyasri (24) is wife of Srinivas, who works in a software firm in Bengaluru. The couple visited Piduguralla in Guntur district a week back. Srinivas went to Bengaluru two days ago.

On Monday night, Divyasri, along with her mother-in-law Subbayamma, boarded Kondaveedu Express at Narasaraopet. Around 6 am, two robbers attacked Divyasri while she was coming out of washroom. They tried to snatch the gold ornaments from her. When she resisted, the duo pushed her off the train, which was moving slowly at that time. The robbers too got down from the train and decamped with her gold ornaments worth `2.6 lakh, Dharmavaram railway police CI T Mohan Prasad said.

Divyasri regained consciousness after sometime and walked towards the nearby fields where local farmers found her bruised and shifted her to Dharmavaram hospital. Later, she was shifted to Anantapur government hospital. Having learnt about the attack on his wife from railway police, Srinivas rushed to Anantapur and shifted Divyasri to a private hospital in Bengaluru for better treatment. Railway police registered a case.

