Chandrababu Naidu distributes 3,300 houses to poor; says TD’s return to power imperative

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that for the development to continue in the State, it is imperative for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to retain power in the State. Participating in the ‘Gruha Pravesam’ of 3,300 houses constructed under the NTR Housing scheme at Padipeta in Tirupati Rural mandal on Thursday, the Chief Minister lashed out at the Leader of the Opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and said both of them have no guts to confront the Centre.

“When the BJP-led NDA government betrayed Andhra Pradesh by not keeping its promises made to the State , we waged Dharma Poratam against it. However, neither YSRC nor Jana Sena has found fault with the BJP. On the other hand, they celebrate the victory of TRS in Telangana, which is objecting the Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh since the time TDP parted ways with NDA,” he said.

Recalling the injustice done to the State during bifurcations, promises made and assurances given by Narendra Modi in Tirupati, the Chief Minister said none of the promises were kept. “We waited for four years, but when nothing was happening we came out and started confronting NDA government. TDP MPs are striving to get justice in the Parliament and will not rest till justice is done to the State,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that since it is difficult for waging a war against the Central Government at the national level on its own, TDP has joined hands with the Congress and other like-minded parties to ensure justice to the State. “Our efforts have yielded results and bad time has started for BJP. Our call to defeat BJP in Karnataka elections saw it suffer a defeat. Similarly, BJP lost elections in all four states in the recent elections,” he said.

Stating that despite non-cooperation from the Centre, the TDP government has ensured development of the State and welfare of the poor. “We have started setting right the situation in the State, where projects were left incomplete, infrastructure was in a shambles and welfare schemes were not reaching the beneficiaries during the previous regime,” he said.

Explaining various initiatives of the government, including Bhudar, Naidu said to realise the dream of every family to have their own house, the government took up a mammoth housing project.