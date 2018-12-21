Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool farmer begs to 'bribe' revenue officials get his land dispute resolved

He approached the Velugodu tahsildar office seeking the intervention of revenue officials to take possession of his land from the relatives.  

Published: 21st December 2018 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery
By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  In a novel protest, a farmer resorted to begging to raise bribe amount and get his “land dispute” resolved. Holding a banner seeking liberal donations from people to bribe the revenue officials, the farmer, along with his wife and two children, was seen moving in Velugodu mandal headquarters for the past two days.

According to reports, M Venkateswarlu alias Balija Raju is a farmer hailing from Madhavaram village in Velugodu mandal had  decided to sell his 25 acres of agriculture land inherited from his ancestors to repay the debts. However, the land is now under the control of his close relatives.

He approached the Velugodu tahsildar office seeking the intervention of revenue officials to take possession of his land from the relatives.  

“The revenue officials are saying that I do not have ownership right on the land which I cultivated once. I am well aware of the fact that I do not get justice without bribing. I have no other option but to beg on the roads to raise the money,’’ he said. 

“The revenue officials are saying that I do not have ownership right on the land which I cultivated once. I am well aware of the fact that I do not get justice without bribing the revenue officials as it is a common practice in the government office. I have no other option but to beg on the roads along with my family members to raise the bribe amount,’’ he said. 

Raju and his family were seen carrying a banner reading “Lancham Ivvali - Dharmam Cheyyandi” (Please donate, I have to bribe officials).As the protest became a talk of the town, Velugodu tahsildar Srinivasulu and Circle Inspector Krishnaiah called him to look into the matter. “Though Raju is claiming that the land belongs to him, he does not have any documents to claim the ownership right on it,’’ the tahsildar said.

When contacted, District Collector S Satyanarayana told TNIE that the farmer has no ownership right on the land as his name is not found in the revenue records. “We will file a defamation case against the farmer for resorting to the false propaganda against the revenue officials,’’ he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farmer issue Farmer issues Kurnool farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp