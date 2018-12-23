Former Speaker moves Hyderabad High Court for removal of Tirupati hoardings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Agarala Eswara Reddy filed a PIL in the Hyderabad High Court seeking direction to the concerned authorities to take immediate steps for the removal of all unauthorised hoardings, flexis, arches, publicity boards displayed and erected by political leaders and religious organisations in Tirupati.

He complained that the authorities were showing utter disregard to the orders passed by the Supreme Court and various High Courts on the issue. For display of hoardings and banners there was a procedure laid down in the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act as well as municipal laws, he added.

Eswara Reddy, in his petition, questioned the inaction of the respondent authorities in dealing with the menace of illegal publicity boards. A large number of illegal hoardings, banners, posters and arches were being illegally displayed by the leaders and workers of various political parties.

The political class was mainly responsible for the said illegalities. The social and religious organisations were also indulging in such illegalities while celebrating festivals such as Navaratri and Vinayaka Chavithi. Besides posing a safety hazard to the general public and scope for law and order problem due to these publicity boards, such hoardings were even displayed on traffic signals and thereby diverting the attention of the drivers of motor vehicles.

In spite of several enactments, such practice was going unchecked in spite of provisions of AP Municipalities (advertisement tax) Rules, 1967 and other such laws, he noted.

AP chief secretary, principal secretaries to municipal administration, home, revenue and panchayat raj and others concerned were named as the respondents. The matter is expected to come up for hearing next week.

PIL in HC against land allotment to TDP

Hyderabad: A PIL was filed in the Hyderabad High Court questioning the allotment of land for establishment of Telugu Desam Party office within the premises of Panchayat Raj office in Amadalavalasa of Srikakulam district. No action was taken by the concerned authorities after representations made by public on the issue, it noted.

Petitioner Ch Ravi Kumar, working as a professor in a private educational institution in the district, said the subject land, which is in a prime location, is already using as an office of Panchayat Raj department, Srikakulam. He urged the court to issue orders against land allotment to the ruling party. Besides the government whip, the AP chief secretary, chief commissioner of land administration and other officials concerned were named as the respondents.