Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh long way to go in curbing antibiotic usage in shrimp farming

The data since 2011 shows that there were a total of 110 cases of rejection of the shrimp consignments from Andhra Pradesh by the three major markets due to presence of antibiotics.

Published: 24th December 2018 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Shrimps

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as Andhra Pradesh remains one of the top exporters of shrimp in India, the issue of excessive usage of antibiotics in its culture continues to affect the State as the number of consignment rejections have not gone down. Official data shows that 60 per cent of the total rejections of the consignments from the State were due to the presence of antibiotics in the shrimps.

According to the Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA), the three major export markets for shrimp — European Union (EU), USA and Japan — rejected 45 consignments from India till November this year. Of them, 12 were rejected as the shrimps did not meet the safety standards prescribed by the authorities abroad. “Out of the 12 rejections due to the presence of high antibiotics, nine were from Andhra Pradesh,” says the MPEDA data.

The data since 2011 shows that there were a total of 110 cases of rejection of the shrimp consignments from Andhra Pradesh by the three major markets due to presence of antibiotics. This accounts to 51.8 per cent of the total rejections (due to various reasons) from the State.  It may be noted that Andhra Pradesh exports around 70 per cent of shrimps from India.  

The Fisheries department officials admitted that even though there has been a marginal decrease in the usage of excessive and banned antibiotics, there was a long way to go. They added that rejections were particularly high with respect to the consignments sent to European Union.

Speaking to TNIE, Commissioner of Fisheries Rama Shankar Naik said that the department has chalked out a multi-pronged approach to tackle the menace. “It is true that the usage of antibiotics has been high, but we have formed district-level task forces, which are monitoring farms, hatcheries, feed suppliers and processing units. Besides monitoring, the task forces are also creating awareness among farmers and other stakeholders, which has shown positive results,” he explained.

The task force consists of officials from MPEDA, fisheries, drug control and other departments. The officials said notices were issued to 38 hatcheries and 33 aqua shops this year.He explained that the middlemen between farmers and processing units were one of the major causes for the menace. He said the department was proposing that the processing units carry out a farm audit before purchase of shrimps. “If processing units reject stock, the farmers will stop using antibiotics,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh shrimp shrimp farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp