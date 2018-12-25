Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former TTD chief priest Ramana Deekshitulu wants his job back

Deekshitulu, who was removed on the ground that he reached 65 years of age, had approached the Hyderabad High Court urging it to uphold the hereditary rights of Tirumala priests.

Published: 25th December 2018

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (File photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Former TTD chief priest (pradhana archaka) Ramana Deekshitulu recently wrote to Tirumala Titupati Devasthanams (TTD) administration seeking his reinstatement.

Deekshitulu, who was removed on the ground that he reached 65 years of age, had approached the Hyderabad High Court urging it to uphold the hereditary rights of Tirumala priests and got a favourable judgment. In his letter, he also urged the TTD to reinstate the Tirumala, Tiruchanoor, Srinivasa Managapuram and other temple priests who were given retirement. He said the HC judgement on hereditary rights was applicable to all temples including Lord Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala.

Citing the petition filed by priests of Tiruchanoor, he said that hereditary powers were basic rights of archakas and the TTD did not have any right to retire or send a priest away from a temple.

