TDP MLA’s plea against song in Lakshmi’s NTR

The petitioner MLA urged the court to direct the film producer for removal of the song even on YouTube and other platforms.

Published: 25th December 2018 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Offended with a ‘song’ from the film “Lakshmi’s NTR” to be released soon, TDP legislator SVSN Varma, representing Pithapuram Assembly segment in East Godavari district, on Monday filed a petition in the Hyderabad High Court with a plea to direct the censor board authorities to take steps for removal of the controversial song since it takes a dig at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The petitioner MLA urged the court to direct the film producer for removal of the song even on YouTube and other platforms. He alleged that the filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had tried to defame the Chief Minister by having the controversial song with words like “Dagaa, dagaa”. The biopic on NTR should reflect the life of legendary actor and politician, but not to hurt those who are alive, he added and urged for the interference of censor board and ministry of broadcasting in the issue.

TDP Hyderabad High Court N Chandrababu Naidu

