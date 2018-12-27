Andhra's private school teacher arrested for making students strip for coming late

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a shocking incident of corporal punishment, teachers of a private school made three students stand naked and three others semi-nude outside the classroom under hot sun for coming late to the school.

It is learnt that the school management had subjected the students to corporal punishments on several other occasions in the past. The school correspondent and headmistress were arrested on Thursday under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and IPC.The incident happened at the Chaitanya Bharathi English Medium School in Nanasahebpet of Punganur mandal.

According to district education department and police officials, the school was re-opened on Wednesday after Christmas holidays. The five students of two classes, aged about 10 years, arrived just 10-15 days late to the school.

It is learnt that one of the class teachers beat three students and sent them out of the classroom. The teacher later came out and made them strip their clothes and stand in the hot sun.The teacher of another class too meted out a similar punishment to three other students by making them stand semi-nude.

The pictures of the punishment came out on Thursday leading to outcry by parents and students unions. Student activists of ABVP staged a protest at the Punganur police station demanding action against the school management.

The district administration took a serious view of the incident and asked the mandal education officer to probe the incident.

An inquiry was ordered and it is learnt that based on the videos and photographs that went viral, the school education department authorities have recommended cancellation of recognition of the school from next academic year.

Meanwhile, the Punganur police arrested school correspondent Nagaraj Naidu and headmistress Bhuvaneswari following protests by student unions and a complaint lodged by parents of the students.

Probe ordered

