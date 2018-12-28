9-member committee formed to look into Srisailam controversies

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With two back-to-back controversies rocking the administration of Sri Bramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, Srisailam, the Endowments Department has set up a nine-member committee to inquire into the two controversies and take necessary further action.

The alleged performance of tantrik pujas in the official quarters of senior priest Ganti Radha Krishna and organising Christmas celebrations by an Assistant Executive Officer INV Mohan in the pilgrim guest house Ganga Sadan, both located on the Srisailam pilgrim town, have turned controversial in the past one week.

Following this, Sri Bramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple Executive Officer A Sriramachandra Murthy on Thursday met AP endowments commissioner A Padma at Amaravati and held discussions on taking necessary action into the two issues.

A nine-member committee has been constituted to look into the two controversies and submit a report, the EO told TNIE. The committee will arrive at Srisailam on Friday and would meet priests and administrative staff looking after the temple administration. The committee members will mainly enquire with the staff about priest Radha Krishna performing tantrik pujas in his quarters.

Radha Krishna was earlier suspended by the temple administration for performing the tantrik pujas but the priest and Brahmin organisations are voicing resent against the decision claiming that the priest did nothing wrong and performed Chandi Yagam only in view of his ill-health.

Meanwhile, the EO said they have served a show cause notice to the AEO Mohan who allegedly conducted Christmas celebrations on the terrace of Ganga Sadam pilgrim guest house in the temple town on December 25 night.

Sriramachandra Murthy said the AEO was asked to reply to the notice within three days. Otherwise, action will be initiated against him based on the material available. Holding non-Hindu rituals in temples notified by endowments department is against the rules.