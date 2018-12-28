Bezawada Bar Association hails Centre’s decision on High Court in Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as Hyderabad High Court advocates are opposing relocation to Amaravati, members of Bezawada Bar Association (BBA) on Thursday welcomed the Centre’s decision to shift HC for Andhra Pradesh at Nelapadu in Amaravati region from January 1.

Speaking to TNIE, BBA president K Satyanarayana Rao said, post-bifurcation, the advocates of this region have been waiting for setting up of a HC bench in the State and, in this connection, have taken part in several protests. When asked about a section of advocates opposing relocation to Amaravati, Rao said infrastructure development doesn’t happen in a day. He cited the example of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who relocated Secretariat from Hyderabad to Amaravati in October 2016 when there were no facilities. But now, the facilities in the capital region have improved a lot.

A team of HC judges along with Justice TB Radhakrishnan inspected the progress of the temporary HC complex at Amaravati and expressed satisfaction. In such a scenario, how can the advocates in Hyderabad express displeasure on relocation to Amaravati, he said.