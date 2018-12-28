Kadapa steel production will start in 2 years: CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for Integrated Steel Plant at M Kambaladinne of Mylavaram mandal in Kadapa district on Thursday. With the Centre not coming forward to set up the integrated steel plant, one of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, the State government has decided to set up the steel plant on its own.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said the long-cherished dream of the people of Kadapa would turn into a reality in two years. “We will acquire the required land in one month, commence construction of the steel plant in three months, complete the construction and start production of steel in two years,” he promised.

The steel plant will pave way for auxiliary industry, creating more jobs and bringing Rs 10,000 crore additional investment.

“The development of Jharkhand and Visakhapatnam was due to the presence of steel plants there. Visakhapatnam Steel was also achieved after much struggle and then only the development of Visakhapatnam became a reality,” he pointed out.

Decrying the “injustice” being meted out to AP by BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, the Chief Minister said it was clearly specified in the AP Reorganisation Act that the steel plant would be set up within six months after bifurcation. “Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) in its report said steel plant in Kadapa is not feasible. However, we have assured that apart from providing necessary infrastructure, including rail, road connectivity, airport, water, and power to the steel plant, we will also provide iron ore from Obulapuram mines. But, there was no response from the Centre,” he said.

Naidu said that after repeated appeals from the State government, Metallurgical & Engineering Consultants (MECON) conducted a survey and said the steel plant is feasible and that it will fetch 18.95 per cent revenue. Though doubts were expressed as many as 11 times, the State government has clarified all of them, he added.

“We even came forward to extend incentives in the form of GST, land registration waiver and other subsidies to the tune of `900 crore per year for 10 years,” he said, clarifying that the foundation stone for steel plant was not for the electoral gain.

Naidu took the occasion to lambast YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his father and former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He said in the name of Brahmani Steel Plant, 12,000 acres of land was acquired by the families of Gali Janardhan Reddy and Rajasekhara Reddy and those lands were pledged with the banks to get loans worth `1,200 crore. “Iron ore from Obulapuram was given to Brahmani Steels, but the plant has not materialised. But, large quantities of iron ore was sold to China and several crores of rupees were amassed by them. Ore worth about `30,000 crore was shifted to China, though the ore was meant for Brahmani Steels,” he alleged. He accused Jagan of being indifferent to the needs of Kadapa district in particular and Rayalaseema region at large.