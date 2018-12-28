Task Force takes up foot patrolling to win citizens’ confidence

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: To make security effective, foot patrolling was launched in old city, NTR Bus Stand centre and other areas on Thursday. Foot patrolling by Task Force and special police is expected to help prevent crime in a better way.

Speaking on the occasion, Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said foot patrolling would make the city safer. “The overall goal is to create a significant reduction in crime by increasing the presence of police in high-crime and vulnerable locations, ensuring safety and security of women, child and senior citizens and eventually building a bridge for people-friendly policing,” he stated.

He said the overall objective of the initiative was to patrol the entire ‘beat area’ on foot to instil confidence among the citizens. Foot patrol officers would establish rapport with shopkeepers and residents and gather intelligence. They would ensure regular public meetings with the residents to solve their issues pertaining to policing.

The objective of the initiative is also to gather data regarding all residents, identify suspects, criminals, keep a watch on criminals staying in that area and check any suspicious movement or activities of visitors. The officers would check and verify suspicious vehicles, persons and criminals through available database, he stated.

Under the initiative, the foot patrol officers would keep a watch on traffic congestion and encroachments, and use resources to remove these. The initiative is also aimed at instilling confidence in women, children and senior citizens who stay alone. The officers will have regular interaction with them. They will also keep a watch on all educational institutions, financial establishments, religious places, landmark buildings and vital installations, he stated.

The Urban SP directed the Task Force personnel to focus on foot patrolling to deal with crimes effectively and win the people’s confidence.

Gaining people’s confidence

If a police inspector knocks on your door for a little chat, don’t be surprised, for it’s part of a new confidence-building measure by the Guntur police

A bunch of policemen will visit households in their respective jurisdiction to get a first-hand feel of the law and order situation

The objective is to build confidence among the residents, curb entry level crimes, and try to solve them as quickly as possible

Physically fit officers

These patrol officers have an experience in field units, knowledge of the local areas and are physically fit to ensure intensive efforts for the assignment. The officers have been equipped with batons and wireless sets.