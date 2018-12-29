Guntur district farmers oppose survey for land acquisition, demand Land Pooling Scheme

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Farmers of Pedda Madduru in Amaravathi mandal are demanding Land Pooling Scheme for their lands for interlinking of Godavari and Penna rivers. They alleged the Revenue department was conducting survey in their lands without their permission and damaging crops.

“The surveyors came to Pedda Madduru on Thursday to examine our lands. We objected to it and asked them to issue prior notices before carrying out the survey,” they said, adding they also removed markings made by the surveyors in Vykuntapuram.

On Friday, Amaravathi Tahsildar P Bhaskara Rao met the farmers to explain the procedure for land acquisition to them. During this meeting, the ryots sought LPS packages, similar to the ones given to those from the capital region.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on November 26, had laid the foundation stone for the first phase works of Godavari-Penna rivers linking project at Nakarikallu of Guntur district. Through it, 8,500 cusecs of water from Pattiseema and 6,870 cusecs from Chintalapudi will be taken to Prakasam barrage. From Prakasam barrage, 7,000 cusecs of water will be taken to Nagarjuna Sagar right main canal in five phases by laying 10.25 km pipeline from Krishna river and gravity canal at a stretch of 56.35 km by using five lifts. The first lift will be set up at Harischandrapuram, second at Lingapuram, third at Vyyandana, fourth at Gangireddypalem and the fifth at Nakerekallu.

As such, the Revenue Department has estimated to acquire 3,500 acres of farmlands in 23 villages of mandals Amaravathi, Rajupalem, Tulluru, Krosuru, Nakerekallu, Pedakurapadu and Sattenapalli. So it took up a survey in Amaravati mandal.

The national secretary of Akhila Bharat Panchayati Parishad (Delhi)–Jasti Veerajaneyulu, Peda Madduru former sarpanch Kiralu Koteswara Rao and others submitted a representation for the same and also demanded allotment of house sites in the capital region. They further asked the tahsildar to set up a meeting with the Guntur collector and give an assurance in writing about implementation of the LPS. The government official replied to them that they would be getting three times as much compensation for their lands.

