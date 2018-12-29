Home States Andhra Pradesh

Narendra Modi’s state visit postponed, may come in January or February

Published: 29th December 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo| Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Andhra Pradesh is learnt to have been postponed. Sources in the party said that the Prime Minister is likely to visit the State either in the last week of January next or in the early February 2019.

The reason for the sudden postponement is said to be the change in the public meeting scheduled in Kerala on the same day. According to BJP sources, “The dates under consideration are January 18, January 28 or first week of February. The PMO will confirm the dates soon. The venue, however, will remain unchanged.” 

“As per the initial plan, Modi was scheduled to address a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on January 6 morning and then reach Guntur. However, the Kerala unit is contemplating changing the venue due to the ongoing burning Sabarimala issue. The security aspect due to the rush of devotees to Sabarimala shrine could be another reason,” a BJP source said. 

It may be recalled that the State BJP unit has been making arrangements at a ground in Budampadu Bypass near Guntur city for Modi’s public meeting, named Praja Chaitanya Sabha-Satyameva Jayate. 

Another plausible explanation given by BJP leaders for the postponement of the Prime Minister’s visit was Modi’s visit to AP would gain attention if he visits the State after making a major announcement with respect to the pending bifurcation assurances. 

