Home States Andhra Pradesh

World Bank loan for Amaravati infrastructure development!

The long-delayed World Bank loan sought for the construction of capital Amaravati is reliably learnt to have been approved by the board of the international financial institution.

Published: 29th December 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

The International Monetary Fund logo is seen during the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington. (Photo | Reuters)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The long-delayed World Bank loan sought for the construction of capital Amaravati is reliably learnt to have been approved by the board of the international financial institution. 

The latest development is expected to boost the cash-strapped State government which sought a loan of USD 500 million (approximately `3,500 crore) to further expedite the execution of infrastructure development in Amaravati. Of the loan sought, the World Bank would lend USD 300 million and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) would co-finance USD 200 million.  

Highly-placed sources in the government said that a formal order of the approval will be issued shortly.

“The board of the World Bank has recently approved our application for a loan for the construction of Amaravati. We are expecting an official communication shortly,” an official told TNIE. 

For the record, the APCRDA had sent a proposal to the World Bank in January 2016, seeking a loan of USD 1 billion. 

Later, it had revised the loan requirement to USD 500 million in May 2016. While World Bank has agreed to lend USD 300 million, AIIB came forward to loan USD 200 million. However, in May 2017, a few landowners from capital villages had written to the bank alleging irregularities in the land procurement. This has led to the World Bank’s Inspection Panel to register a complaint as per the farmers’ request. 

The representatives from the Inspection Panel, which will decide if a probe is needed into the allegations of the landholders, made several visits to the capital region and interacted with stakeholders. 

Subsequently, the Inspection Panel deferred its recommendation on whether a probe was needed into the allegations made in November 2017 for six months, and in July 2018 for nine months. 
“We got to know that the board has approved our application now. We are yet to know the quantum of the first tranche,” another official said. 

Once the USD 500 million loan is tapped, the APCRDA is also mulling applying for another tranche of USD 500 million loan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Bank loan Amaravati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp