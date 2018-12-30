Andhra Pradesh lawyers’ plea: Apex court vacation officer to take a call on hearing today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The vacation officer of the Supreme Court is learnt to have assured the members of the Andhra Pradesh High Court advocates’ association that a decision whether to hear their case or not will be taken on Sunday. At present, the Apex Court has been on vacation since December 17 and will reopen in the first week of January 2019.

Pursuant to the resolution adopted by the general body of the APHCAA on Friday, association vice president K Sitaram and others reached New Delhi and met the vacation officer and appealed for him to consider hearing their case urgently. They have also prepared an affidavit to be filed before the Apex Court.

On Friday, the general body of the association unanimously resolved to move the Supreme Court forthwith seeking three months time to shift to the new high court in AP or till the temporary building meant to house the AP high court at Amaravati is constructed.

It may be recalled that the Andhra Pradesh lawyers had registered protests after a gazette notification issued by the Centre within a ‘short period’ regarding the constitution of a separate high court for AP state effective from Jan 1, 2019; the principal seat of the high court being at Amaravati. This makes the present Hyderabad High Court Telangana ’s from the same date.

The advocates brought their grievances to the notice of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and he told them that there was no other alternative but to continue work from the new high court in AP. Meanwhile, women lawyers of AP complained about the lack of basic facilities and amenities in high court being built in Nelapadu.

They are under the impression that the present situation has arisen because the association failed to treat the issue with the required seriousness.

They wanted the authorities to grant them sufficient time to shift to the new high court in AP.

Talking to TNIE, association president KB Ramanna Dora expressed unhappiness with the facilities available at the new high court building in AP. Still, there is uncertainty looms over continuing the existing system.

Staff of 14 high court judges to continue with them for now

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Saturday issued orders for continuation of the staff attached to the 14 judges in the common high court, who would now become judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court at Amaravati with effect from January 1, 2019 pursuant to the notification issued recently by the Central government. The Court made it clear that the said orders are not allocation orders. According to orders issued by high court registrar general Ch Manavendranath Roy, the court officers, court masters, personal secretaries etc., will contnue in their posts.