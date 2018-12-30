Home States Andhra Pradesh

Women’s safety: IOT devices in one lakh autos in Andhra Pradesh

The State has around 5.49 lakh passenger vehicles, out of which 4.39 lakh are auto-rickshaws, he added. 

GUNTUR: To ensure safety and security of women passengers in public transport vehicles, Road Transport Authority (RTA) has decided to install IOT devices under Project Abhaya, Transport Commissioner N Balasubramaniam said. The State has around 5.49 lakh passenger vehicles, out of which 4.39 lakh are auto-rickshaws, he added. 

On Saturday, the commissioner had given a detailed outline of the project to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the Collector’s Conference held at Grievance Hall, Undavalli. Later, Naidu inspected an auto-rickshaw equipped with an IOT device and unveiled posters in this regard. 

Transport Minister K Atchannaidu, Principal Secretary (Home) AR Anuradha and Deputy Transport Commissioner E Meera Prasad were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Balasubramaniam said that around Rs 138 crore was being spent by the department for the implementation of Project Abhaya in one lakh auto-rickshaws and tenders in this regard were already invited. Under Proof of Concept, the project will be implemented in Vijayawada and Vizag, he said, adding service provider would be finalised by January 10.

