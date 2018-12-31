Home States Andhra Pradesh

Security in place for New Year in Vijayawada

To avoid untoward incidents during the New Year celebrations, Vijayawada police have made elaborate safety arrangements and warned of strict action against those who defied the law.

Published: 31st December 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: To avoid untoward incidents during the New Year celebrations, Vijayawada police have made elaborate safety arrangements and warned of strict action against those who defied the law. Roadblocks and checkpoints will be set up at every 250 metre at BRTS Road, Eluru Road, MG Road, Prakasam Barrage and Inner Ring Road.

CVR Flyover, Outer Ring Road and PCR Flyover will be closed for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Drunk driving enforcement drives will be conducted at 12 check posts and those found driving under the influence of alcohol will be arrested. Sections 182 and 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act will be imposed on parents if a minor is caught driving.

The police has asked party organisers to obtain permission from the official machinery. Vehicles making sound over 80 decibels will be seized. Meanwhile, in Guntur district, police have asked residents to wrap up the New Year celebrations before 1 am.

Arrangements have been made to prevent accidents due to drunk and rash driving as police pickets will be set up at crucial locations. 

