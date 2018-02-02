KAKINADA: Sarpavaram police have arrested Prof K Babulu for sexual harassing 20 M.Tech first year students.Prof Babulu, who went underground for the past few days was traced at Lalacheruvu postal quarters on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday night. He was produced before the Special Mobile Magistrate Court here on Thursday which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

Addressing a press conference held at Sarpavaram police station, sub-divisional police officer Ravi Varma and Sarpavaram police station house officer Chaitanya Krishna said that they have registered an FIR against the professor on the basis of a complaint lodged by JNTU Registrar Subba Rao who forwarded a letter handed over to him by 20 aggrieved girl students.