HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court has recently stayed the candidates selection process to the posts of Assistant Professors in various Universities of Andhra Pradesh state on the issue of providing inadequate reservation for the STs (Scheduled Tribes). Justice MS Ramachandra Rao passed the order in batch petitions filed by the SC and ST Teachers Associations, and others challenging the recruitment process in AP Universities, particularly in Sri Venkateswara University, Andhra University and JNTU.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that the UGC Rules mandate 7.5 per cent reservation for ST candidates in all the posts. However, the Universities notified hundreds of posts with only six per cent reservation for the STs, he pointed out.On the other hand, the counsels for the Universities submitted that the state and subordinate service rules provide for six per cent reservation for STs and they need not give 7.5 percent as claimed by the petitioners.

After hearing both sides, the judge stayed the selection process saying that the whole reservation point roster would change if the contention of the petitioners was upheld. The judge also took note of the fact that no University had produced copy of the proceedings of the respective executive council adopting the state and subordinate service rules.