VISAKHAPATNAM: IN a boost for tourism in the Port City, authorities have proposed several developmental projects along the Rushikonda stretch at an initial investment of `2 crore. HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Sunday laid the foundation stone for various development works at Rushikonda including a road with various amenities and a parking facility. As part of the project, a 700-metre road will be laid from Gayatri College bus stop to the SAAP centre and the stretch will have streetlights, high-mast lights and rainwater shelters, apart from benches and umbrellas for tourists, the Minister said after laying the foundation stone.

With poor parking facilities remaining the biggest constraint for tourists and traffic police personnel, a parking lot for around 100 four-wheelers and 300 two-wheelers has been planned. “Though the investment appears meagre, the facilities are the need of the hour and the project will be grounded on a war footing to be completed by March-end,” the Minister said, adding that the road would cater to the needs of the tourists, especially those visiting Buddhist heritage sites such as Thotlakonda, Bavikonda and Rushikonda beach.