VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the people to exercise restraint and promised that the government would be making all efforts to ensure justice to the state. He said, “Our MPs are fighting it out in Parliament to get the rightful share of the state and see that every promise made in Parliament and every provision mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act is implemented.”​

Taking stock of law and order situation on Tuesday night in the wake of the state bandh call given by Left parties on February 8 in protest against the raw deal given to Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget, the Chief Minister asked Director General Police M Malakondaiah and other higher officials to prevent any untoward incident. Expressing dissatisfaction over the delay in implementing the Reorganisation Act provisions, the Left parties had slammed the Central government and called for a state bandh in protest. The YSR Congress, Congress, trade unions, student unions, and various people’s organisations have extended support to the bandh.

Pointing out the same, Chandrababu Naidu asked those who called for a bandh to voice their demands in Delhi and not disrupt law and order situation in the state. He reiterated that the State government would not compromise on the interests of the state and its people. Every effort will be made to get justice done to the State, he said. The ruling party MPs have been protesting inside and outside Parliament since Monday and have been asked to continue their protest till there is a concrete commitment from the Central government with regard to fulfilling what is due to the State, be it budgetary allocations or the promises made and provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.