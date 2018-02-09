VIJAYAWADA: “There are signatures of officials who conducted surveys before the allotment of plots and registration on records. The officials have also deposited money for over two years in Khan’s account towards tenancy annuity. So the CRDA should take responsibility and help us,” he asserted. “When they wanted our lands, they were so nice. Now, they are turning a deaf ear to all out problems.”

According to sources, the issue started when D Sundeep, a computer operator from the CRDA’s office in Thullur created fake documents in the name of Pathan Gows Khan within two hours in January, 2017. Subsequently, the CRDA allotted three plots to Khan, of which he sold one to Y Kiran Kumar for Rs 97 lakh in November, 2017. “Khan’s son is friends with the computer operator. They hatched a plan to sell off the plot and divide the money among each other,” said a police official who is investigating the case. It is also learnt that the computer operator charged Y Kiran Kumar Rs 50,000 as brokerage.

The official added that Khan and Sundeep have been taken into custody. “We are yet to ascertain the role of the CRDA employees, but we found that several irregularities have occurred. We will finish the enquiry in two days,” the official said. Meanwhile, CRDA officials maintained that strict action would be taken against wrongdoers. “The commissioner told the aggrieved party that a decision would be taken on what is to be done after the enquiry report is submitted,” a senior official said.

What happened?

Jan 17, 2017: Pathan Gows Khan submitted fake consent form to pool 1.77 acres of land

May 12, 2017: CRDA allots three plots

November 23, 2017: Khan sold the plot to Kiran Kumar and his wife A Susmitha

November 24, 2017: Kiran resold the plot to Sasikanth and Divya

January 10, 2018: CRDA claims to have identified the irregularity while verifying land records