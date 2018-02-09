RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Road Transport Authority is planning to make installation of Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment mandatory for around 3,500 buses of educational institutions in the district soon. An RTA official said that GPS would help them track the movement of the vehicles and ensure safety of children. He said that the Transport Department has been requested to issue necessary orders to follow the guidelines which would help regulate movement of buses of educational institutions. He said the institutions have to produce the GPS-fitted vehicles at the Regional Transport Office, and obtain necessary certification.

Following the East Godavari Regional Transport Authority’s decision to enforce installation of GPS on all school and college vehicles ferrying students in the district, educational institutions have been directed to complete the process soon. The Motor Vehicle Inspectors are planning to convene a meeting with the school and college managements to finalise the modalities. The RTA authorities also wants to hold a meeting with parents to discuss the issue. The price of GPS device may vary from `4,000 to `6,000. A mobile app is also being developed for the purpose.

The right track

RTA to introduce GPS technology in over 3,500 buses of educational institutions in the district

Owners have to install GPS devices at their own cost, which runs into a few thousand rupees, depending on the manufacturer

The GPS will enable the Motor Vehicles Department, parents, and school authorities to keep track of the movement of school buses and their speed

All buses should also be fitted with speed governors that limit their speed to

40 km/hr

Educational institutions have been asked to ensure that these buses have first-aid kits and no bus must use curtains or films

Details such as the driver’s name, address, licence number, badge number and the telephone number of the school or the bus owner and transport department’s helpline numbers should be displayed on the bus