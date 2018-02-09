Andhra Pradesh: GPS to be made mandatory on all school buses
By Express News Service | Published: 09th February 2018 01:43 AM |
Last Updated: 09th February 2018 08:15 AM | A+A A- |
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Road Transport Authority is planning to make installation of Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment mandatory for around 3,500 buses of educational institutions in the district soon. An RTA official said that GPS would help them track the movement of the vehicles and ensure safety of children. He said that the Transport Department has been requested to issue necessary orders to follow the guidelines which would help regulate movement of buses of educational institutions. He said the institutions have to produce the GPS-fitted vehicles at the Regional Transport Office, and obtain necessary certification.
Following the East Godavari Regional Transport Authority’s decision to enforce installation of GPS on all school and college vehicles ferrying students in the district, educational institutions have been directed to complete the process soon. The Motor Vehicle Inspectors are planning to convene a meeting with the school and college managements to finalise the modalities. The RTA authorities also wants to hold a meeting with parents to discuss the issue. The price of GPS device may vary from `4,000 to `6,000. A mobile app is also being developed for the purpose.
The right track
RTA to introduce GPS technology in over 3,500 buses of educational institutions in the district
Owners have to install GPS devices at their own cost, which runs into a few thousand rupees, depending on the manufacturer
The GPS will enable the Motor Vehicles Department, parents, and school authorities to keep track of the movement of school buses and their speed
All buses should also be fitted with speed governors that limit their speed to
40 km/hr
Educational institutions have been asked to ensure that these buses have first-aid kits and no bus must use curtains or films
Details such as the driver’s name, address, licence number, badge number and the telephone number of the school or the bus owner and transport department’s helpline numbers should be displayed on the bus