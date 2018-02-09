HYDERABAD: Days after announcing that he would take the lead to form a Joint Action Committee (JAC) with political parties and civil organisations to fight for fulfilment of all the assurances made under the AP Reorganisation Act, Janasena Party founder Pawan Kalyan on Thursday made the first move by meeting Loksatta founder Jayaprakash Narayan in Hyderabad.Pawan Kalyan went to Loksatta party’s office at Begumpet and held discussions with Jayaprakash Narayan for more than an hour. The duo reportedly discussed about the pending assurances that the Centre had to fulfil regarding Telangana and AP. Later, Pawan Kalyan said they were asking nothing out of the box but only the promises made by the Centre to the two Telugu states.

“I met Jayaprakash Narayan to get a direction on how to take the issue to the Centre,’’ the Power star said.

Referring Pawan Kalyan’s entry into politics and fighting for rights of the two states as a plunge towards problems at a time when his film career is at its peak, Narayan said they will take up the issue with the Centre in a democratic and peaceful manner. “We will meet all those concerned at the national level and go to the Centre reminding them what is needed - be it subsidies to industries, railway zone for AP or AIIMS to Telangana,’’ Narayan said.