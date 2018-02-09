HYDERABAD: “It appears that they are doing this deliberately... the Centre is behaving as if it is not bothered about the State’s interests. We will continue our protests,” he was quoted as telling the MPs. YS Chowdary reportedly expressed his willingness to resign from the council of ministers. Earlier in the Rajya Sabha, Chowdary had raised the issue of pending projects promised under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

“On behalf of Government of India, I would like to mention here that this House is fully aware of how the AP Reorganisation Act was passed so unscientifically and unreasonably, for which both the national parties are responsible… In the last three-and-a-half years, our government could not implement certain commitments given on behalf of the Act... the present deadlock has to be unlocked, while talking of cooperative federalism, one should not be partly cooperative. My suggestion, if they can commit that the Finance Minister while delivering the budget speech, can commit to resolving the issues within 15 days,” Chowdary suggested.