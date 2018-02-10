VIJAYAWADA: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani has reportedly expressed dismay over the attitude adopted by the Central government towards Andhra Pradesh. Advani sought to know about the reasons for the protests for the past five days and were explained in detail by the TDP MPs who met him. The veteran Parliamentarian was said to have opined that justice needs to be done to Andhra Pradesh and stressed the need for mutual respect and at the same time opined that decorum of the House needs to be maintained.

He was said to have told the MPs, with whom he interacted for about 10 minutes, that he spoke with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on the issue. Meanwhile, for the consecutive sixth day, Telugu Desam Party MPs disrupted the proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament. When the Lok Sabha commenced, they stormed into the well holding placards and raising slogans demanding justice to Andhra Pradesh. When her repeated appeals failed to yield any result, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 noon and when the House resumed, the protests continued.

After a brief time, she adjourned the House till March 5. In the Rajya Sabha also, the TDP MPs continued their protest by storming into the Well of the House. Minister of State for Science and Technology YS Chowdary stood at his place and staged protest. Earlier, TDP MPs staged protest demonstration holding placards and raising slogans in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue. N Siva Prasad, TDP MP from Chittoor, staged a novel protest “Potharaju’. Like the person possessed, he said by going back on the promise made at the feet of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati, the elders of the government had committed a grave sin.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP MP from Guntur Galla Jayadev said what the Finance Minister said was nothing new. Konakalla Narayana, MP from Machilipatnam, said there will be no compromise when it comes to the interests of the State. “We do not have any political agenda and our concern is only about doing justice to our people. We have been following Mitra Dharma, but it is time, we have to fight for our rights,” he said. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed his party MPs to step up their protest. He wanted them to continue their protest even if they get suspended.

Secretariat staff rally for AP’s cause

Vijayawada: Extending solidarity with the protesting MPs from the State in both the Houses of Parliament demanding the Centre to fulfil the promises made to the State under the AP Reorganisation Act, employees of the Secretariat took out a rally at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday. Employees association leader Muralikrishna and others demanded the Centre to fulfil the promises made to AP.