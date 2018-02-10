GUNTUR: A fire broke out at a plastic and fancy showroom at Lalapeta here on Friday and damaged goods worth `6 lakh.On receipt of information, the Fire Services Department led by Guntur II division officer A Ramana Reddy rushed to Durga Fancy and Plastic Stores and doused the flames. Ramana Reddy said the mishap occurred due to short circuit. Shop owner Valeti Srinivas had estimated the loss at `6 lakh. District fire officer V Srinivasa Reddy said three fire tenders were deployed to control the flames.