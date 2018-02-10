VIJAYAWADA: Sympathising with the people of Andhra Pradesh, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has extended his party’s support to the struggle of AP to get its rightful share in the Union Budget and justice in the implementation of the promises made during the State bifurcation and provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act. On Friday, Rahul tweeted, “The Congress Party supports the just demands of the people of Andhra Pradesh for Special Category Status and speedy completion of the Polavaram project. It’s time for all parties to unite on this issue and support this call for justice.”

Congress State president N Raghuveera Reddy along with Congress MPs from AP staged a protest on the Parliament premises. He said the Modi government had cheated the people of AP. “Since we lost the elections in 2014, though we strived to do justice to the State during bifurcation, we have been building a public movement to ensure justice to the State and get the promises, assurances, and provisions in AP Reorganisation Act implemented,” he said. He asked the TDP and YSRC, whom he described as allies of the BJP, to not to fear Modi any longer for the sake of the State and its people. Raghuveera Reddy described the success of the State Bandh on Thursday as the opinion of the people of AP and their resentment to the injustice being done to the State.

KVP Ramachandra Rao said the State would get nothing from the present government. “Andhra Pradesh stands to get cheated at the hands of the BJP,” he predicted. JD Seelam, another Congress leader, said they will continue their protest till justice is done to the State. In the Rajya Sabha, Congress member Renuka Chowdary demanded why the NDA government is not honouring the promises made on the floor of the House by the previous government. “Is it not your responsibility to continue what the previous government has promised to do to AP,” she demanded to know.

D Raja of the CPI, Naresh Gujral of Akali Dal and Derek O’Brien of Trinamool Congress also extended support to AP and decried injustice being done to Andhra Pradesh. In the Rajya Sabha, YSRC party member V Vijaya Sai Reddy wondered how sincere the TDP members can be in their protest, as they are part of the government. Citing the speech of the YS Chowdary, he said if they want justice to be done to the State, let the Minister and other members resign and protest. Earlier, YSRC MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy condemned the attitude of the NDA government and said people of AP are feeling cheated and disappointed.